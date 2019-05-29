Longford brothers appear over alleged stabbing

Two brothers have been charged in connection to an alleged stabbing incident at a busy Longford retail park last month.

Kevin Stokes (26) and Dylan Stokes (20), both of Lisnanagh, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford, were each charged with Section 2 and Section 3 assaults on a male victim at Longford Retail Park, Townspark, Athlone Road, Longford on April 1 2019.

Det Garda Sean Galvin gave evidence to the court of having arrested the two men before charging the pair with both offences.

As both men were granted bail, a number of conditions were inserted by Judge Hughes as to the terms of their release.

He ordered both men to not venture within a four mile radius of Longford town, Mullingar and Newtownforbes except for medical appointments.

An order was likewise made for the pair to sign on twice weekly at Granard Garda Station, an 11pm to 8am curfew, to provide a phone number to gardai and allow officers immediate access to their home address.

Defence solicitor Brid Mimnagh said there may be some difficulty in her client's ability to sign on at such regular intervals due to facial and leg injuries Kevin Stokes had sustained in a separate incident.

She said his father was also wheelchair bound as a result of the same incident and was not in a position to drive his sons to and from the garda station.

Kevin Stokes, himself, alleged the other parties involved in the incident he had since been charged with had threatened to burn him and his family out of their home.

The case was adjourned until September 24 2019 for DPP directions.