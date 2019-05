The Granard count has finally come to an end with Garry Murtagh and PJ Reilly taking the remaining two seats. The other three seats were filled by Turlough McGovern, Micheál Carrigy and Paraic Brady.

Results:

Murphy Joe, FF (+143) 708

Murtagh Garry, FG (+143) 1123

Reilly PJ, FF (+41) 1070