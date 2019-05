Grace Kearney is the latest candidate to be eliminated from Granard MD. She was the candidate with the lowest number of votes on the fifth count and her votes will now be redistributed.

Fifth count results:

Brady Paraic, FG (+82) 1025

Duffy Amanda, FF (+14) 380

Kearney Grace, Ind (+24) 383

Maguire Mark, SF (+33) 420

Murphy Joe, FF (+12) 424

Murtagh Garry, FG (+73) 876

Reilly PJ, FF (+56) 816