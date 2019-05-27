PJ Walsh eliminated after second Ballymahon MD count
Independent candidate PJ Walsh was the first Ballymahon MD candidate to be eliminated. The results of the second count have just been announced following the redistribution of Paul Ross' surplus votes.
Cahill Mick (+61) 808
Duffy Brigid (+53) 554
Farrell Gerard (+30) 652
Kenny John (+8) 427
McMonagle Charlie (+5) 186
Moran Toney (+6) 331
Murray Colm (+72) 705
O'Toole Pat (+20) 689
Ryan Geraldine (+8) 204
Walsh PJ (+5) 138
