Annual Vintage Rally & Autojumble takes place in Abbeyshrule this weekend

Lakeland Vintage Club Ltd., are hosting their annual Rally and Autojumble on Sunday next, May 26 at Abbeyshrule, Co Longford N39 VK80. This site is adjacent to the village of Abbeyshrule.

We expect a large display of vintage cars, tractors, machinery and engines together with a varied amount of other stalls.

There will be a large Autojumble. People restoring cars or tractors find the Autojumble stalls very interesting, as they can pick up pieces needed to complete their project.

There will be a threshing display. We also have a dog show with a number of classes.

For the children there are Dinky Diggers. We also have a kiddie’s tractor run. If they wish, children can bring their own toy tractor to take part. There are also a number of activities to keep the children amused.

There will be live music on the field, also refreshments and ice-cream.

The organising committee are working hard to make this an enjoyable day out for all the family.

Hopefully, the weather will be kind to us and the sun will shine all day.

For further information please contact (087) 6649069 0r (086) 8052977.