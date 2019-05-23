Playmaking at Longford's Backstage Theatre

Backstage Theatre is inviting children who love to make up wild and wonderful stories to put those stories down on paper as part of its Playmaking programme to see that story made into a proper play starring professional actors.

With the help of Artist in Residence Maisie Lee, the selected children will participate in a playwriting programme over the summer months, during which they will write their own plays.

These plays will then be developed into professional theatre productions performed by professional actors on stage during the Aisling Children’s Festival in October and in Roscommon Arts Centre giving the children the chance to see their creations come to life right before their eyes.

Read also: Turning children's stories into professional theatre with Longford's artist in residence

To apply to for this programme write a short story (300-500 words) and a paragraph telling us why you would like to be one of our playwrights and send it to playmaking@backstage.ie no later than Friday, May 24.

Please note that spelling and grammar are not important – we’re judging based on creativity and imagination.

Those selected for the programme will participate in to two, week-long, theatre making workshops free of charge in July/August.

This will be followed by individual sessions with a professional theatre director in September and October to develop their final play.

This exciting programme is being run as part of Backstage Theatre’s 2019 Artist In Residence Programme supported by Arts Council Ireland and Creative Ireland Longford.

Playmaking: teaching kids in Longford the language of theatre