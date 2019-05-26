Longford Leader columnist Mattie Fox: The young seem to be better and kinder people than ever before

Gazing out on the ocean over the past week or more, made me reflect on how wonderful, and precious, Ireland’s beauty is.

Not that there was anything wrong with the climate where we were, between 26 and 30 degrees every day and the day we left it had risen to a scorching 37.

Boats often sped across the bay, at frightening speed.

Some were more stately and moving rather more slowly than the excited, and excitable younger set, who seemed totally blind to the dangers of the motorised water scooters, or jet skis, that are so very uncertain if anything untoward happens.

We recently talked, ironically, of a girl who broke her back while racing across the water, on holidays.

She suffers from a bad limp, marked for life.

Maybe it’s true, that youth is wasted on the young, but I’m not so sure about that. For the most part the young seem to be better people than ever before and kinder, more genuinely caring, and overall, in the main, lovely people to be around.

Much closer to their parents than ever before, so something is being done right.

Yet, they too are entitled to make their own decisions, and if it’s not possible to guide them the right way, they must find out for themselves......for better or worse.

It’s called growing up, and in some cases that can be a very stressful time, for young and old alike.

It’s easy to say don’t be too insistent on advising them, but it can be better to let them have their say, than to simply forbid any plan they have. At least have a conversation together, and recognise they too deserve to be heard. Nothing can be as suffocating - for some of the youth - than a parent who lays down the law, without reason or explanation.

Once a young person is given a reason, and maybe an implied freedom to make up their own minds, it can have a magic effect.

Most of our teenagers are well able to process the rationale, and think about it, when presented the right way.

In many cases, at least as well as their parents, providing they are armed with the views of those parents.

It’s little wonder that our youth refuse to accept orders. They’re more educated than in times past.

However, they do react positively to being talked to, reasonably.