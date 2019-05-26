St Christopher's gardeners take on active role in Longford Community garden

The gardening club from St Christopher’s Services have been busy adding to the lovely community garden in The Mall recently.

They have planted a mini orchard and edible peas to compliment the fruit bushes and herb boxes that are already growing there.

Along with the fruits and herbs a large selection of bright native flowers have been planted to attract insects, bees and butterflies. These pollinator plants are vitally important for our environment.

This beautiful community garden was created and is being maintained by the garden club from St Christopher’s Services along with students from Meán Scoil Mhuire as part of their Erasmus programme.

Local garden expert Brendan Farrell from Ardagh oversaw this recent planting and the project continues to be supported by Gary Brady, Environmental Officer from Longford County Council.

This splendid garden also includes two willow sculptures of native Irish hounds created by the artists from St Christopher’s Services under the guidance of sculptor Aidan Crotty.

This garden project is co-ordinated by Jean Healy of St Christopher’s. Why not visit it the next time you are in the mall? "