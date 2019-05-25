Longford student becomes mental health ambassador

Walk in My Shoes saw over 100 students from across the country graduate as mental health ambassadors from its unique Transition Year (TY) Programme in a ceremony that took place in St Patrick’s University Hospital in May.

The flagship education and awareness-raising campaign of St Patrick’s Mental Health Services, aims to educate students about mental health difficulties, breaking down the stigma, and promoting positive mental health and wellbeing.

Hosted by the Adolescent Mental Health Team at St Patrick’s University Hospital and open to all fourth-year students, participants undertake a range of classroom-based activities, focused on a variety of health-related topics.

To date, over 800 students have completed the programme, which is now in its ninth year. This year’s event saw Scoil Mhuire’s Olivia Mollaghan named as an official ambassador. She will now give a presentation to her classmates upon her return to school.