Carthy asks Longford voters: ‘Are we happy with the state of the country?’

Longford has been without Sinn Féin representation for a long time now and signs are on it, says Sinn Féin MEP candidate Matt Carthy.

In fact, we're the weakest county when it comes to supporting Sinn Féin but the party is hoping to change that this Friday.

“I think the signs are on Longford that they haven’t had a Sinn Féin representative,” Mr Carthy told the Longford Leader last week.

“Longford hasn’t been a particularly strong area for Sinn Féin. That’s disappointing from our point of view. I think Longford has suffered for that because it hasn’t had the championing that Sinn Féin representation can deliver.

“But I always say, in any county where you don’t have a huge level of support, the reason for that is that we just haven’t convinced them yet,” he added.

“So our job is to convince the people of Longford to support Sinn Féin on Friday and to convince them that by voting Sinn Féin they can make a difference in their own lives.”

If elected, Mr Carthy says he will never be a stranger to Longford and will keep the county's best interests at heart when it comes to Brexit negotiations, CAP, community funding and other important schemes.

“This election is going to send a message to both Dublin and Brussels; are we happy? Are we happy with the state of the country? Are we happy with the housing crisis, the health crisis? Are we happy that the European Union is diverting money away from the funding streams that are most important to us to a militarisation agenda?

“If we’re happy with that, then people should go out and vote for Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael. But if they’re not happy; if they think that we can be better, then they should be voting for Sinn Féin.”