Fury at Irish Water over troublesome manholes in Longford housing estate

Cllr Mae Sexton has called on Longford County Council to instruct Irish Water to remove two sewage manholes which are located in a private garden in Foynes Court.

In a notice of motion, backed by council colleagues earlier this month, she stated that the manholes are collapsing and causing structural problems and that they should be removed immediately.

“I’ve had a bee in my bonnet with Irish Water since they started. We handed over all our infrastructure to them and our assets and liabilities,” she said.

“But at the end of the day, this local authority gave planning permission for certain housing developments and this is a typical example of it.

“We allowed this manhole to be located in an estate. The people in it don’t own it, but Irish Water are refusing responsibility.”