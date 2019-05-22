Longford councillor calls for Occupational Pension Entitlements scheme

Cllr Joe Flaherty is calling on the Government to implement a 2008 Labour Court recommendation and provide occupational pension entitlements for Community Employment Scheme supervisors and assistant supervisors.

“Following a one-day strike action by local supervisors and assistants affected, the Minister for Finance has failed to meet with their union representatives to discuss the matter,” said Cllr Flaherty.

“I'm asking that this motion is forwarded to the Minister's office and that he accedes to SIPTU/Forsa Union's request for a meeting on the matter.”