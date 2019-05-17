Local councillor calls for better services for children with autism in Co Longford

Services for children with autism in Co Longford are inadequate, especially in south Longford, according to Cllr Gerald Farrell who has called on Longford County Council to write to the Minister for Education highlighting the need for support.

“This is a serious issue that I've been hearing on the doorsteps,” said Cllr Farrell.

“Children with autism are not getting to speak to the right professionals. These things are not being looked at early enough and children are left on waiting lists to see specialists for three years.

“Longford has a good number of kids with autism and asbergers and the supports aren't there.

“In this day and age, these are the problems that are on the ground and they need to be addressed,” he said.

Cllr Farrell raised the issue at a recent meeting of Longford County Council and was supported by fellow councillors in his call for a letter to be written to the Minister.