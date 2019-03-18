Longford man up for assault gets bail

A man accused of assaulting another man at a Longford- based pharmacy last year has been remanded on continuing bail.

Denis Hannafin, of Curry, Athlone Road, Longford was charged with a Section 3 assault causing harm offence at Lloyds Pharmacy, Longford on December 7 2018. Sgt Paddy McGirl said a file outlining the details of the case had still to be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) due to the “complex” nature of the investigation.

Mr Hannafin’s solicitor said his client was a father of six whose income depended on travelling to the UK with a view to importing vehicles, something his solicitor implied could come under threat from a possible hard Brexit. At that point a woman claiming to be the alleged victim's mother stood up to make a number of allegations against Mr Hannafin.

In attempting to respond to those claims, Mr Hannafin said he had been wrongly accused by the same woman on a previous court date of “breaking up an invisible car”. Judge Seamus Hughes said the allegations made by the woman in open court were just that — allegations — with Mr Hannafin being deemed innocent until proven otherwise.

The case is due to return before a sitting of Longford District Court on May 7.