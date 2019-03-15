Longford resident fined for driving with bogus discs

A Latvian man has been fined €750 after being caught behind the wheel with counterfeit insurance, tax and NCT discs.

Artis Znotens Upenieks (39) of 12 Palace Crescent, Longford appeared at last Tuesday's sitting of Longford District Court charged with the three Section 26 offences at Ardnacassa Avenue, Longford on November 16 2018.

Mr Upenieks, who was speaking through an interpreter, made no reply when each of the charges were put to him.

He was also charged with driving without insurance of having no licence, contrary to Sections 56 and 38 respectively of the Road Traffic Act 1961.

Prosecuting Garda Paul Stuart said after stopping the defendant's car, he took a closer look at its documentation and noticed an “obvious smudge” on one of the disks.

Despite being told Mr Upenieks had been fully cooperative and acceptive of his wrongdoing from an early stage, Judge Seamus Hughes said there wereno excuses for the man's actions.

“Why does this man, who is a guest of this nation, thinks he can drive around in a car without paying for road tax and insurance?

Brid Mimnagh, defending, said Mr Upenieks had been residing in Ireland for the past 12 years and, though previously an employee of a local waste management firm, had not worked for the past six months.

“This man has avoided paying thousands of euro in insurance and road tax and had no insurance,” Judge Hughes interjected for a second time.

As a result, Mr Upenieks was handed a two year driving disqualification and fined €250 for the no insurance charge.

He was also issed with three separate and additional fines of €250 each for the false disks and was given three months to pay.

The Section 38 no driving licence charge was taken into consideration.