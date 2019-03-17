New plan to improve the wellbeing of Longfordians revealed

A new plan designed to improve the health and wellbeing of those residing in county Longford was launched recently.

Minister of State for Health Promotion and the National Drugs Strategy, Catherine Byrne unveiled the Longford Healthy County Plan at Áras an Chontae.

The plan supports the implementation of Healthy Ireland which is a Government-led initiative that aims to create a society where everyone can enjoy physical and mental health and where wellbeing is valued and supported at every level of society. The plan has been developed by the Longford Local Community Development Committee (LCDC) and the Healthy Longford Steering Group and involved a consultation workshop process and an on-line survey to assimilate relevant data and information.

It reflects core concerns about current health and wellbeing in the county. Longford LCDC is now looking forward to working with all its stakeholders in a collaborative partnership to improve the health and wellbeing of everyone in the county.

The launch was attended by Minister Kevin 'Boxer' Moran, councillors, members of Longford LCDC, members of the Healthy Longford Steering Group and beneficiaries of the Healthy Ireland Fund which is driven through the LCDC.