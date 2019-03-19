Junk Kouture success for Cnoc Mhuire Granard

Students in Cnoc Mhuire Granard are celebrating this week after their design Don’t Fence Me In nabbed a coveted space in the Junk Kouture grand finale, which takes place in May.

The successful entry was one of eight Longford entries that made it to the regional finals, and the only one from Longford to get through to the final round of judging.

There were no fences or boundaries to the creativity of Lily Hemus, Niamh Kenny and Ellen Deneher when they came up with their eyecatching idea for this year's competition.

Modelled by Ellen, this dress is made from insulation tubing, the inner tubing from tyres and plastic fencing to create the skirt. The look is finished off with a galvanised pipe as a headpiece.

And Ellen really strutted her stuff on the catwalk last Thursday night as she represented her team in Castlebar for the western regional final.

The grand finale of this year's competition will be judged by Stephen Mc Laughlin, Doireann Garrihy, Louis Walsh, Jane Leavy and Tracy Fahey and a variety of prizes and awards will be up for grabs. The Cnoc Mhuire team will be one of 75 across the country to attend the glamorous grand finale of this year’s competition.