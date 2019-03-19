Tractor run in aid of Ballymahon care centre renovation to take place in April

Planning is at an advanced stage for Ballymahon’s first ever tractor run.

The event, in aid of Ballymahon Day Care Centre, takes place on Sunday, April 14 with tractors setting off from 12 noon.

One of the organisers, Darren Mulledy, stressed the importance of supporting services in the area.

Mr Mulledy said, “Ballymahon Day Care Centre caters for people all over county Longford and parishes from our neighbouring county of Westmeath. The centre provides a safe and caring environment for clients to socialise and enjoy good quality cooked food and an activity. The centre is a lifeline to so many people.”

Loneliness is a huge issue in rural Ireland and clients are welcome to attend the centre from one day to five days a week.

Mr Mulledy explained that the day care centre requires renovations. “Funding is approved but there is a shortfall, and that is why we are organising this tractor run to help bridge the funding deficit.”

Anyone willing to help out can contact Darren on 086 170 4394 and he is urging people to like their Facebook page ‘Ballymahon's Day Care Centre Tractor Run’.