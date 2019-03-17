Longford resident hit with three year driving ban

A Lativian man who was caught behind the wheel while being five times above the required legal limit to drive, has been banned from driving for three years.

Maris Jansons, 33 Gleann Riada, Strokestown Road, Longford, came before last week's sitting of Longford District Court to face a drink driving charge dating back more than a year ago. The court heard how Mr Jansons had been stopped on September 31 2017 at the Strokestown Road.

A subsequent breath reading recorded a figure of 131 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath, more than five times above the legal limit. In defence, solicitor John Quinn accepted that despite the reading being of an unduly high nature, his client had been fully cooperatove with gardaí both during and after his arrest.

Judge Seamus Hughes disqualified Mr Jansons from driving for three years and fined him €250, giving him three months to pay.

He warned him of the possible repercussions should he be found driving during his period of disqual- ification.

“Do not drive on Irish roads — otherwise you’ll face prison,” he said.