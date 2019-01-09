Half price Winter Sale event at EJ Menswear

If you are looking for quality brands at 50% off then the Ej Menswear half price sale is the place to be.

Every single marked item in the iconic Grattan Street store and on ejmenswear. com will be reduced by half its original price from 8am Thursday.

There are over 1,000 pairs of jeans all half price and the sale includes quality top brands such as GANT, Tommy Hilfiger, Diesel, Bugatti, Hugo Boss, Superdry and many more.

Every single shirt in the vast Ej Menswear collection will now be half the marked price including Ralph Lauren, Gant, Ted Baker, Superdry, Sixth Sense and Farah. Every Jacket, Jumper, top and bottom, every shirt, formal and casual in the Old Bank building will be reduced by a staggering 50%.

With top brands at a fraction of their original price there is a real opportunity for customers to save and pick up some quality brands.

To give an indication of the value that is on offer at Ej Menswear and ejmenswear.com, T-shirts from €12.50, Knitwear from €22.50, Shirts from €27.50, Jeans from €39.95, and Jackets from €34.95.

Ej Menswear’s suit sale allows customers to pick up real quality suit brands for work, weddings or any occasion. With exclusive brands such as Remus Uomo, Lambretta, Herbie Frogg, and Magee all reduced customers are sure to find something to meet their needs.

Ej Menswear owner, Eamonn Cunningham explains, “It was a good year but we still have a lot of winter stock. By reducing prices by 50% it gives our customers a chance to grab some top quality brands and save. We are looking forward to our new spring summer ranges arriving, which I am confident will prove popular with our customers .”

Eamonn also added “Our ½ price sale last year was so popular I would advise customers to come early to avoid disappointment.”

Don’t forget if you can’t make a trip to Ej Menswear in person then check out their amazing online store ejmenswear.com.

Ej Menswear, 11 Grattan Street, Sligo. (071)9170824. Facebook.com/ ejmenswearsligo www.ejmenswear.com.