Cloonfour NS wins €3,000 for Avonmore Super Milk Super Science Project

Photo shows the pupils and teachers of Cloonfour National School, Rooskey, celebrating winning €3,000 after taking part in the Avonmore Super Milk Super Science Project.

Also in the photo is Avonmore Super Milk's Marketing Manager Linda Sheehan (back row, centre).

Avonmore Super Milk and Foodoppi, the creative food and stem Education Company, teamed up to create a super fun and exciting S.T.E.M-based demonstration for primary schools nationwide and as part of the campaign schools could enter to win a prize of €3,000!

The easy and exciting experiment illustrated how the nutrients in Avonmore Super Milk - in particular Vitamin D, helps make strong bones.