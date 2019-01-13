Longford's Backstage Youth Theatre to stage ninth original pantomime

Backstage Youth Theatre (BYT) will be staging their ninth original pantomime, 'The Lost Princesses' in Backstage Theatre from January 25 to Feb 2 next.

This year’s panto tells the story of how the White Rabbit is left in charge of the Fairy Tale library but is more interested in eating carrots and sleeping than doing his job.

The nasty Bookworms come in and mix up all the Fairy Tale stories with the result that Sleeping Beauty ends up in Cinderella’s house and Snow White ends up in Red Riding Hood’s house and so on. You get the picture?

The White Rabbit has only a short time to get everyone back in their proper stories before the Red Queen finds out or the Fairy Tales will be lost forever.

This is probably the most challenging panto that BYT has done with 27 people on stage and, apart from the Bookworms, there are 19 characters.

However, work has been going on tirelessly since October and, with just a couple of weeks to go all the pieces are falling into place according to BYT Chairperson and panto director Paul Higgins.

Paul also complimented the production team, especially the make up team who, with 27 faces to prepare, have been working their skills and imaginations to make the characters come alive.

This panto is suitable for all ages and especially the very young and there are three weekend matinees so no need for a late night.

However, a word of caution, the matinees are selling fast so get your tickets and don’t be disappointed.

Dates are Friday, January 25 at 8pm, Saturday 26 and Sunday 27 at 3pm, Thursday 31 and Friday February 1 at 8pm, and Saturday February 2 at 3pm.