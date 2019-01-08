Longford celebrates EU Code Week

EU code week was an initiative by the European Commission with an objective to introduce children and young people aged 8 to 24 to the world of technology and coding.

The Meet and Code project funded digital and coding events of all kinds during the EU Code Week.

The events were designed to show young people how much fun coding can be. There was 25 grants of €500 (EU funding) available to host such events in Ireland.

Longford County Council’s Broadband Officer, Ms Christine Collins and Ms Siobhan Grealy (Coding Instructor) who is currently delivering Coderdojo classes through the Council’s Branch Library network, led the initiative here in Longford, in collaboration with voluntary groups through the Longford Public Participation Network.

Three applications for funding were submitted, one from each Municipal District in Co. Longford, with two successful applications coming from Colmcille Community Centre clg in Aughnacliffe and the Bridgeways Family Resource Centre, in Ballymahon.

Following the success of the applications, Colmcille Community Centre clg invited the local primary school St Colmcille’s NS to participate in the event. Thirty-one pupils from 5th and 6th classes attended while Ms Grace Kearney, Project Co-ordinator Bridgeways Family Resource Centre hosted two events.

These events proved to be a massive success, with Ms Monaghan, 6th Class Teacher of St Colmcille’s Primary School stating, “The children loved the experience of computer coding. It was a fantastic way for them to be creative and to learn a new skill in a fun and enjoyable way. Thank you so much for giving us this opportunity.”

Ms Grace Kearney stated “The young people loved it. I had one young person state "I learned so much and it was the best thing I ever done."

This is all part of a digital journey by Longford County Council which is benefiting our communities.