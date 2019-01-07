Another successful International Volunteer Day in Longford

Over 60 people attended Longford Community Resources clg Volunteer Centre’s annual event in recognition of the contribution made by volunteers here in Longford.

Valerie McFarlane, SICAP Co-ordinator said, “There is such a great tradition of volunteering here in County Longford and International Volunteer Day provides an opportunity for Longford Community Resources to thank all the volunteers and groups, involved with the Volunteer Centre, for all their dedication and hard work.”

Representing Ballymahon Convent HS Daycare and Resource Centre, Breda Greaves (Manager) spoke about the ongoing need to have a pool of quality volunteers to provide services to the centre users.

Teresa O’Donoghue, who volunteers regularly with the centre, gave a heart-warming and personal insight into the impact the lifeline volunteering provided for her since her return to Ireland in 2010.

Longford Voices United Community Gospel Choir entertained the audience by singing some festive favourites.

Longford Volunteer Centre is a project managed by Longford Community Resources clg. Longford Volunteer Centre works to increase awareness of, and access to quality volunteering in county Longford.

For further information contact Terri Doherty, Co-ordinator on 087 291 5367 or e-mail terri@volunteerlongford.ie.