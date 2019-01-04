Promoting Longford at Holiday World

Longford Tourism will be among the exhibitors at this year’s Holiday World Show.

The Holiday World Show, takes place in the RDS Simmonscourt from Friday, January 25 to Sunday, January 27.

The show’s largest ever Home Holiday Pavilion was launched in Dublin by Brendan Griffin, TD, Minister of State for Tourism.

Holiday World Show’s Home Holiday Pavilion will showcase hundreds of destinations and holiday experiences from all across the beautiful island of Ireland.

From stunning coastal towns to cosmopolitan cities and unforgettable landscapes of Ireland's Hidden Heartlands, there is so much to discover right on our doorstep.

Minister Griffin said, “Ireland truly offers some unique opportunities for exciting travel experiences. Boasting accommodation ranging from luxury castles to country cottages, diverse activities such as exploring our new Greenways on foot or by bike, world class cultural attractions and breathtaking beaches, there really is so much to explore in 2019.”

He added, “The continued growth of Holiday World Show and it’s ever-growing Home Holiday Pavilion highlights the appetite of Irish consumers for holidays within our shores, as well as the wealth of products on offer by Irish tourism providers.”

Longford native, Maureen Ledwith, organiser of the Holiday World Show, said,

“Holiday World Show is an exceptional opportunity for visitors to meet with over 1,000 travel experts from across Ireland and the world, book incredible breaks and avail of exclusive show-only offers. We’re delighted to host the show’s biggest Home Holiday Pavilion this year, with 20 regions taking part.”

Holiday World Show 2019 will also include the largest ever ‘Visit USA Pavilion’, a French Camping Pavilion, the Irish holiday favourites Spain and Italy, as well as an array of other destinations, cruise companies and airlines.

For further information on the Holiday World Show 2019 visit www.holidayworldshow.com