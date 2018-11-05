Driving in Longford without consideration case struck out because prosecution had no witnesses

A man who appeared before this week’s sitting of Longford District Court charged under the Road Traffic Act had the case against him struck out following a hearing into the matter.

Goke Kola Onayemi, 31 Kilglass, Gleann Riada, Strokestown Road, Longford appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes charged with driving without reasonable consideration for others at Richmond Street, Longford on February 2, 2018.

Outlining the evidence to the court Garda Shane O’Connor said that on the date in question he attended the scene of a road traffic accident at Richmond Street, Longford.

The Garda explained that two cars had collided with each other at the entrance to a stockyard on the street.

“One vehicle was stuck in the wheel arch of the second car,” added the Garda before pointing out that as one car turned left to enter the yard, the second vehicle attempted to exit by turning right.

“I had to request the defendant to reverse the car back out of the wheel arch.”

Meanwhile, counsel for the defendant told the court that the prosecution had no witnesses in the case.

The court also heard that a fixed penalty notice in respect of the incident had been issued to the defendant but to date that fine had remained unpaid.

Following his deliberations on the matter, Judge Hughes subsequently struck all matters against the defendant out.