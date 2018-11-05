Over €30,000 presented to Longford charities following Darren McGlynn Memorial Tractor Run

The 4th and final Darren McGlynn Memorial Tractor Run, which took place on the 30th of September, was a huge success.

Over 200 tractors took part in the run to show their support, and there was a draw and auction on the day.

The committee were thrilled to announce that over €30,000 was raised on the day, in aid of two deserving charities: the County Longford Search and Rescue/SCUBA Divers, and the Hub Community, Strokestown.

There was a great turnout for the Presentation Night in Cox’s Steakhouse Dromod, which took place on Friday, October 19.

€14,690 was presented to Neil Comiskey on behalf of the County Longford Search and Rescue/SCUBA divers, and another €14,690 was presented to Audrey Murphy on behalf of the Hub Community, Strokestown.

Lena Nugent was also presented with €1000 on behalf of the Polio Survivors Group.

The Darren McGlynn Memorial Tractor Run has been a resounding success.

The committee have raised over €90,000 for various charities since 2015, including ‘Mark’s Wish to Walk’, Pieta House, The Sick Children’s Fund, and Tarmonbarry DARA.

The two charities expressed their gratitude to the McGlynn family on Friday night.

Neil Comiskey, who spoke on behalf of the Longford Search and Rescue/SCUBA Divers, explained that the funding from the tractor run will go towards their Search and Recovery unit and replacing and buying new equipment.

Audrey Murphy, on behalf of the Hub Community, Strokestown, said that the money that they received will go towards buying a new building to provide facilities for people with special needs in the community.

Claire McGlynn, speaking at the presentation, said: “What began as a fun event to raise much-needed funds for charities, we never expected that over just four years, we would have raised over €90,000 for multiple charities.”

The Darren McGlynn Tractor Run committee would like to sincerely thank everyone who supported the event over the past 4 years.

