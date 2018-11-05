Longford man accused of handling stolen property sent forward for trial

A man accused of handling stolen property in Edgeworthstown earlier this year, has been sent forward for trial to a sitting of Longford Circuit Criminal Court next year.

Patrick Clyne, of 22 The Hollows, Longford was served with the Book of Evidence by Sgt Martin Bushell at a recent Longford District Court sitting in connection to three charges.

They included the possession of a white Nissan Navara FX at Church Street, Edgeworthstown on January 26 and February 4 2018 contrary to Section 18 of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act 2001.

On the last named date, a further possession of stolen property charge was issued regarding a white Ford Transit.

Judge Seamus Hughes was told the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had given the go-ahead for the case to be sent forward for trial to the next sitting of Longford Circuit Criminal Court on January 15 2019.

The accused was consequently issued with what is known as the ‘alibi warning’, meaning that if he intends to use an alibi in his defence he must inform the State solicitor within 14 days.

Judge Hughes approved extending District Court bail to the accused.

An application for legal aid for a junior counsel was also agreed to by the court.