Longford defendant has problem with authority, says judge

A man who appeared before last week’s sitting of Longford District Court charged under the Public Order Act was ordered to engage with the Probation Service after the judge determined that he “has a problem with authority”.

Dylan Coffey (19), St Martha’s Hostel, Dublin Road, Longford appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes charged with being intoxicated in a public place and engaging in threatening, abusive and insulting words or behaviour at Lanna Aoibhinn, Longford on October 3, 2018.

Outlining the evidence to the court, Sergeant Mark Mahon said that on the date in question at approximately 1:30am gardaí encountered the defendant causing a disturbance and engaging in threatening, abusive and insulting words or behavior in a public place.

“Mr Coffey was confronted by the Gardaí; he was using obscene language to his neighbours and was subsequently arrested and taken to Longford Garda Station,” the Sergeant added.

Meanwhile, in mitigation, the defendant’s solicitor Bríd Mimnagh said her client had been trying to engage with his ex girlfriend - at the time of the incident - after she threatened to burn Mr Coffey’s clothes.

“He has a poor relationship with his family and his living in a local hostel here in Longford town,” Ms Mimnagh explained further.

“He was working as a porter but that didn’t work out for him and he also worked as a forklift driver before he came to Longford.”

During his deliberations on the matter Judge Hughes said the defendant was “not particularly ambitious”.

“Sure forklift driving is a day or two here and there,” he added.

Ms Mimnagh then pointed out to the court that her client just wanted a job so that he could get his own place to live in.

Judge Hughes subsequently ordered a Probation Report and adjourned proceedings until January 15 next.

Before concluding matters the Judge said to Mr Coffey, “It seems to me that you have issues with authority”.