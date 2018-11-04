Longford Garda on Irish team in USPE European Police Championships Marathon

Clive Glancy, stationed at Longford, was a member of the Garda team, which represented Ireland, at the USPE European Police Championships Marathon on Sunday.

The event was run in conjunction with the SSE Airtricity Dublin Marathon. The men’s individual title was won by Garda David Mansfield in a time of 2.20.15, five minutes ahead of Marcel Brautigan from Germany (2nd) and Martin Williams of the UK in third. David is a Garda stationed at the Garda College and is a member of Clonmel AC.

The men’s team title was won by France, with Germany and the UK second and third. The Irish team finished in 4th overall out of the nineteen teams taking part.

Along with Clive, the An Garda Síochána and Ireland team comprised Kieran Lees, a Garda stationed at Caherconlish in CoLimerick, David Craig stationed at Bishopstown in Cork, David Mansfield stationed at the Garda College in Co Tipperary, and Louise Long stationed at Lexlip, Co Kildare.