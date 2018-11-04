Call for creation of 'digital town' hubs across Longford

The Government should focus on creating ‘digital town’ hubs in towns like Longford in a new National Broadband Plan, according to IE Domain Registry, the company that manages and maintains Ireland's country domain name, .ie.

The National Broadband Plan in its current form remains in limbo following the beginning of an independent audit into the plan’s future viability, the recent resignation of Denis Naughten TD as Minister for Communications, and the withdrawal of all but one bidder in the tendering process.

