AIT offer upskilling and professional development to Bord na Mona staff

Athlone Institute of Technology wishes to acknowledge the impact of the extensive job losses that will ensue as Bord na Mona moves away from its traditional peat business into renewables and sustainable business. As one of the largest employers in the Midlands, this announcement represents a seismic shift in circumstance for employees and their families who have long counted on Bord na Mona for job security and piece of mind.

As the sole HEI in the Midlands, Athlone Institute of Technology is uniquely positioned to support Bord na Mona's staff and management team as they navigate the jobs markets over the coming weeks and months. With a reputation for being finely attuned to the needs of industry, Athlone Institute of Technology is constantly creating new and innovative learning programmes targeted at filling future skills gap and the requirements of the growing Midlands.

Currently, the Faculty of Continuing, Professional, Online and Distance learning is actively involved in delivering programmes on an outreach basis in areas like Ballinasloe, Longford, Mullingar and Tullamore. At present, more than 30 individuals are undertaking AIT’s NFQ Level 6 Certificate in the Fundamentals of Bio Pharma and Med Tech in Tullamore. The institute has the capacity and educational scaffolding in place to offer other such programs locally. This is the third program the institute has successfully delivered in Tullamore, funded through the Springboard+ initiative, which, to date, has resulted in the upskilling of 70 graduates. It is important to note that programmes, such as this, are free to those in employment.

Commenting on the announcement, Dean of Faculty of Continuing, Professional, Online and Distance Learning, Dr Michael Tobin said: “Professional development and work-based practice form a key component of our Springboard+ programmes, making them ideally suited to Bord na Móna staff as they consider their career trajectory. These modules have the capacity to act as a personal launch pad for employees who are considering their next career move.

“We would be delighted to partner with Bord na Móna, to support our region and its stakeholders, with the view to making these career changes as smooth and as stress-free as possible for all involved. We are here to support Bord na Móna in every way that we can, including supporting them in utilising existing staff in different capacities as they move into new key areas of growth.”

President of Athlone Institute of Technology, Professor Ciarán Ó Catháin added: “Now is the time for Bord na Móna and its key stakeholders in the region, including Athlone Institute of Technology, to pull together for the betterment of the Midlands and the families that reside here. If we act now, we can turn this seismic shift in circumstance into an opportunity for growth and development.

“The programmes of study on offer at our award-winning institute are varied and in tune with the needs of industry. We offer a range of exciting courses across a wide spectrum of disciplines that will furnish Bord na Móna employees with the relevant skills and competencies needed to forge a successful career here in the Midlands region.”