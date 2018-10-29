Mum of three fined over shoplifting episode in Longford store

A Co Mayo woman who attempted to leave a Co Longford grocery store with almost €280 worth of items without paying for them last month has been handed down a four month suspended prison sentence.

Bridget Flynn, of 10 Fortlands, Kiltimagh, Mayo was charged with the theft of €273.70 of goods from SuperValu, Hazelwood Shopping Centre on September 15 2018.

Ms Flynn, who pleaded guilty at a district court sitting two weeks ago, said the stolen items were primarily “kids stuff”, something her solicitor Frank Gearty revealed was not unbefitting to the mother of three.

“She has a hearing in Castlebar Circuit Court coming up on 11 counts of a similar nature,” he said.

Ms Flynn added she had been “looking for cheap things” and “looking around” when attending a market in Longford earlier that day.

“When you got into SuperValu you got good value,”Judge Hughes impishly interjected.

Mr Gearty said Ms Flynn has been attending the mental health department in Castlebar Hospital and was doing her best to provide for her three children of 10, five and three years of age.

“I am very high in debt,” added Ms Flynn.

“I have fines all over the place and raising three kids on your own is not easy.

“I am finding it hard to make ends meet.”

On that basis, Judge Hughes said he would be fining Ms Flynn €100 for the said incident at SuperValu, but would be transferring that money from her bail money which had already been handed into the court.

“He did, nontheless, issue her with a four month prison sentence, suspending the term for a period of three years.