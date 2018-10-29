Heroin addict who broke into Longford Arms Hotel's Leisure Centre jailed over full scale crime spree

A Longford man who carried out a string of break-ins across County Longford, one of which included the theft of two flat screen televisions from the Longford Arms Hotel’s leisure centre, has been jailed for 13 months.

Robert O’Haire, 3 Camlin Mews was handed down the sentences after pleading guilty to a series of theft related incidents between May and August this year.

Mr O’Haire was brought before a sitting of Longford District Court earlier this month to answer each of the charges.

They included the theft of a mobile phone and €2700 in cash from a property at Keel, Moydow sometime between August 2 and August 3.

On the same dates and location, Mr O’Haire was also charged with entering a garage and house as a trespasser where, it was revealed, he stole €650 worth of tools.

A third house, located at Bawn, Moydow was similarly targeted between August 1 and August 4 again by the heroin addict and father of three.

On that occasion, the owner of the property reported the theft of a mini grinder, Bosch drill, sander and other tools.

Two additional trespassing charges at Upper Baw, Moydow were read into the court record along with a handling stolen property charge at the Escape Internet Cafe, Dublin Street, Longford on January 19 2018.

Sgt Tom Quinn gave evidence of each of the respective incidents, stating that in almost each case Mr O’Haire had entered or attempted to enter each of his intended targets during the early hours of the morning.

In at least two of the break-ins Mr O’Haire was spotted on CCTV while in the cases of some Mr O’Haire was forced to flee empty handed after being scared off by the barking sounds of dogs.

Details of the Longford Arms Hotel Leisure Centre break-in from August 19 2018 was also provided.

Sgt Quinn said in that particular episode two flat screen televisions and a bag containing sports equipment.

Judge Hughes was told none of those items were recovered after it was confirmed Mr O’Haire had in fact been on bail at the time of the said offences.

Defending, Frank Gearty indicated his client may well have been acting under the influence of others.

“The receivers (of the stolen items) were so ready for him they were waiting outside the door,” said Mr Gearty.

In relation to the charge Mr O’Haire was on bail for, a Section 12 trespass charge, Mr Gearty asserted that the 37-year-old had already pleaded guilty and had been granted bail after being “given a chance to get off heroin”.

Judge Hughes said it was an opportunity he would not be affording the Longford man a second time.

“I gave him a chance and after giving him that chance he actually committed more crime,” said Judge Hughes, claiming Mr O’Haire’s indiscretions over those months were nothing short of a “full scale crime spree.”

Mr Gearty attempted to qualify those remarks by insisting his client’s transgressions reached their peak in August.

Noting how there were no court sittings during those months, Judge Hughes jokingly turned to Mr O’Haire, saying, “You knew I was going on holiday didn’t you?”

The Judge was told that on foot of the Longford Arms charge, Mr O’Haire was arrested and brought before a special sitting of Longford District Court where he was remanded in custody after being refused bail.

Wearing black tracksuit bottoms and a grey top, Mr O’Haire stood impassionately beside Mr Gearty with his hands clasped behind his back.

During the ten minute hearing, it emerged the accused had 46 previous convictions to his name, 27 of which were for theft related offences.

As he continued his mitigation to Judge Hughes, Mr Gearty accepted he was conscious of a suspended sentence which had been hanging over Mr O’Haire in relation to a Circuit Court sitting dating back to September 2017.

“In an interview with Sgt Quinn on September 11, he (Mr O’Haire) was fully frank and forthcoming in relation to the new charges which was of some help to the prosecution,” said Mr Gearty.

He took time to also speak of Mr O’Haire’s “modus operandi” tendency to stop short of damaging the doors of unoccupied properties singled out by his client.

A heroin addict, Mr O’Haire’s involvement with crime had come at a time when the Longford town man had suffered a “serious relapse”, according to Mr Gearty.

Since being taken into custody in August, the court heard details of how Mr O’Haire had been drug free in Castlerea Prison and was scheduled to undertake rehabilitation four weeks before his likely release date.

It was at that juncture that Judge Hughes asked Mr O’Haire where the various items he had stolen had been passed on to.

Mr O’Haire replied, claiming they had been sold in markets, something Judge Hughes had difficulty in accepting.

“That’s a bit Irish for me to believe,” he told Mr O’Haire.

In total, Judge Hughes sentenced Mr O’Haire to 13 months in prison, backdating the sentence to August 19, when the accused was first taken into custody.