Longford County Council opens new playground at Derrycassan Woods

Amid the laughter of children from St Columba's National School Mullinalaghta, Cllr Luie McEntire officially opened Longford's newest playground at Derrycassan Woods.

Cllr McEntire told his eager young audience that the facility was funded by Longford County Council and Dept of Children and Youth Affairs.

He also thanked the local community for helping to choose the design and providing the fencing for the playground.

Cllr McEntire thanked Coillte for their cooperation in developing the project and he said it only adds value to a very popular location.

He also stated that play is a vital part of the development of the child and this playground will encourage many children to spend happy playtime here.

Thanks to the Rural Social Scheme for having the playground looking so well.

Also present were councillors Micheál Carrigy and PJ Reilly.