Longford man was eleven times over the limit in drink-driving case

A man who appeared before Longford District Court this week charged under the Road Traffic Act was convicted and fined €500.

He was also disqualified from driving for six years.

Piotr Narloch (38), 39 Gleann Riada, Strokestown Road, Longford appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes charged with drink driving, driving without insurance and driving with no driving licence at Cloughree Wells, Kenagh, Longford on September 18, 2018.

Outlining the evidence to the court, Sergeant Paddy McGirl said that on the date in question the defendant was stopped and subsequently arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

The court heard he returned a reading of 93mg/alcohol per 100ml/blood.

The court was also told that the defendant was driving without insurance at the time of the incident and that he failed to produce a driving licence.

It then emerged that the defendant was a specified driver at the time of the offence.

In mitigation, the defendant’s solicitor Bríd Mimnagh said that her client had been working until a few years ago when he was made redundant but that he was now endeavouring to get a job.

“At the moment he has medical issues and he has no car either,” she added.

Meanwhile, Judge Hughes remarked upon the fact that the defendant drove a car while being eleven times over the legal limit.

“You were eleven times over the limit because of the nature of your licence,” the Judge fumed.

“This is a very bad case indeed.”

Ms Mimnagh then pointed out to the court that her client had bought the car for €100 shortly before the incident.

“He is living here in Longford town now and is not driving anymore,” she informed Judge Hughes.

Following his ruling on the matter the Judge sentenced the defendant to four months in prison but suspended it on the grounds that Mr Narloch be off good behaviour and keep the peace for a period of three years.

The defendant was also disqualified from driving for six years and fined €500 before the Judge brought matters to a conclusion.