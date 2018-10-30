Case dismissed after issue over Leap machine at Longford Bus Station

A man who appeared before Longford Circuit Court this week appealing the severity of a conviction under the Public Order Act at a district court sitting earlier this year had his case dismissed following a hearing into the matter.

Declan Lynch, 35 Ardleigh Vale, Mullingar, Co Westmeath appeared before Judge Keenan Johnson convicted of engaging in threatening, abusive and insulting words or behaviour and failing to comply with the orders of An Garda Síochána at Longford Bus Station on December 17, 2017.



Outlining the evidence to the court, State solicitor Mark Connellan said that on the date in question gardaí were called to the bus station at approximately 2:20am where they spoke to the driver of the bus on which the defendant was.

“Gardaí spoke to the accused who was very agitated over the fact that he couldn’t pay for his fare to Mullingar with his Leap Card,” added Mr Connellan, before pointing out that the driver had explained to Mr Lynch that the Leap machine was out of order.

“Gardaí asked him to leave the bus and told him there was another one leaving 20 minutes later and he could get on that.

“He was given the option to leave the bus and as he was doing so - he put one foot on the stairwell - the crowd started cheering because he was getting off and with that he came back onto the bus and sat down on the seat.”

The court then heard that Mr Lynch had to be forcibly removed from the vehicle by gardaí and was subsequently taken to Longford Garda Station where he was formally charged in respect of the matter.

In mitigation, Counsel for the defendant, Ms Delaney, said her client had no alcohol taken on the night and what had agitated him was the fact that he couldn’t use his Leap card to pay for his fare.

“The Leap card machine wasn’t working and he had topped up his card so that he could travel on it,” she continued, before pointing out that the bus Mr Lynch had in fact been on was the last bus to Mullingar that night.

“There was a bus leaving shortly after that but it was not stopping in Mullingar and was therefore not an option for him.

“He also says that no formal notice was given to him under section 8 of the Public Order Act.”

During his deliberations on the matter Judge Johnson indicated that he could not convict the defendant under the circumstances and said he would disallow the appeal.

“It is clear the behaviour was out of character and there was certain provocation involved,” concluded the Judge.