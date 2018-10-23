GAA-At the core of Longford's community

“Community to me is in the GAA,” were the words from my grandfather after I asked him what community meant to him.

He said that a GAA club makes up a small village or town.

He told me that it’s not just about the team members it’s about the people that go to every match, that go and support them on their worst days and their best days.

He talked about all the mammies down through the years that washed the jerseys and volunteered to make them tea and a bit to eat after a final or an important game.

He talked about the support they get from the shops and pubs and all the locals when they reach a final, win or lose, the community is still around no matter what.

Community is about working together and helping each other out and supporting one another.

He said the heart of the community is in the GAA and without the GAA we would all not be connected to one another.