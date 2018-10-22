Ballymahon man who abused staff in Chinese restaurant given 240 hours community service

A man who appealed the severity of a three month prison sentence handed down to him in the district court earlier this year after he was convicted under the Public Order Act, during a hearing at Longford Circuit Court this week had the sentence reduced to 240 hours community service.

David O’Leary (29), 2 St Matthew’s Park, Ballymahon, Co Longford appeared before Judge Keenan Johnson convicted of engaging in threatening, abusive and insulting words or behaviour and failing to comply with the orders of An Garda Síochana at Main Street, Ballymahon on May 18, 2018.

Outlining the evidence to the court, State solicitor Mark Connellan said that on the date in question at approximately 12:15pm gardaí were called to a disturbance at the Chinese takeaway in Ballymahon.

“When gardaí arrived at the restaurant, they observed Mr O’Leary throwing a bag of prawn crackers at the staff,” added Mr Connellan.

“He was shouting, ‘those f*****s should go back home, Chinese b******s’.”

The court was then told that the defendant had a number of previous convictions.

Meanwhile, in mitigation Counsel for the defendant said that one of the most aggravating factors in the case was the “significant amount” of previous convictions against her client.

“Mr O’Leary has been dealing with an alcohol problem and he has also indicated to me that he has tried to turn his life around since the incident,” she said.

The court went on to hear that the defendant was currently engaged in a Jobspath course and hoping to secure employment upon completion.

“He is living with his father and mother who are a huge support to him,” Counsel continued.

“He says he will do anything to stay out of prison and stay on the path that he is on.”

The court was also told that Mr O’Leary had now established a relationship with his son after a considerable absence from the child’s life.

Judge Johnson also heard that the defendant had not taken any alcohol since the incident in Ballymahon and that plans were already in place for him to attend alcohol counselling later this month.

Delivering his judgement in the case, Judge Johnson said the defendant’s behaviour on the night in question was “disgraceful”.

“You made racist remarks to people who are trying to run a business and that is an outrageous thing to do,” the Judge told the defendant.

“It is quite clear you have a problem with alcohol Mr O’Leary and you have an obligation to both yourself and your son to get off alcohol.”

The Judge subsequently adjourned proceedings until January 15 next adding, “I am proposing 240 hours community service in lieu of the three month prison sentence”.

He also warned the defendant to sort himself out.

“Your future lies in your hands Mr O’Leary,” added Judge Johnson.

“If you don’t rehabilitate yourself you are going to end up in prison.”