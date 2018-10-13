Banging their drum: Longford’s new Samba Band awarded €5,000 music instrument grant

Mide Samba Band who had their inaugural performance in last year’s St Patrick’s Day celebrations secured a grant of €5,000 through Music Network kindly supported by County Longford’s Arts Office.

The new group, comprising local volunteers from all over the county, has gone from strength to strength since it started last January, picking up first place in Granard, Ballymahon and Longford parade festivals.

The grant will be spent on securing percussion equipment for the group, and will allow the group to expand and practice in Granard and Ballymahon.

The group is currently inviting new members to join.

As Samba tutor Tom Duffy explains, “Samba drumming is essentially a community approach to music.

“There is room for everyone in a samba group regardless of age or ability.

“And this instrument grant will give Longford’s MIDE group a great opportunity to develop.”

If you would like to try samba drumming, please contact Shane on midestreettheatre@gmail.com or check them out on facebook.

Rehearsals every Thursday 7.30pm in the Army Barracks.