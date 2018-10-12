Christmas charity shop in memory of Jenny Groves to return to Longford town

Longford town woman, Irene Brady is set to return for another festive charity shop this year.

Readers will remember that Irene and friends ran the shop last year and raised funds for the oncology unit in Cavan following the successful treatment of Irene's sister, Madeline Canning, in the hospital.

This year the shop will be ran in memory of the late Jenny Groves of St Matthew's Park in Ballymahon. Jenny fought a defiant battle with cancer but sadly passed away in early September and leaves behind husband, Mark, and their children, Becky, Matty, Liam and Ellie.

Mark is well known around the county for his MG soccer academy but this was largely put on hold as Jenny fought her battle over the summer months.

The charity shop will return to its familiar location in Hibernian Court (beside the popular Courtyard Cafe) and will run on Thursday to Saturday, November 29 to December 1 and then for two more days on Monday-Tuesday,December 3 and 4.

Ahead of the shop opening Irene is looking for donations of unwanted gifts and especially toys and toiletries that may still be in their original packaging. If you have anything that you think will be suitable then do not hesitate to contact Irene on 086 363 4800.