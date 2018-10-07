Met Éireann weather forecast for the week ahead

According to Met Eireann, the first part of the week will be very mild, however there is a change coming later in the week.

It will be dry across much of the country on Monday, with mild hazy shine and breezy conditions. Wetter all the while across the far northwest and very west of Connacht, with low cloud and rain persisting. Spot flooding is likely here. Highest temperatures of 13 to 18 degrees Celsius, mildest across the south midlands and east.

According to Met Eireann, it will be mild and blustery with brisk southerly winds on Monday night but most areas will stay dry, except for west Connacht and west Ulster, where there will be some further heavy and persistent falls. Lowest temperatures 9 to 13 degrees Celsius, coolest in the rainy areas.

The national forecaster says it will be mild, humid and blustery on Tuesday. Staying dry across Leinster and much of Munster with a few sunny spells. However outbreaks of rain will move into most other areas, with further heavy spells across the far west and northwest, occurring well into the night-time hours, and leading to spot flooding. Highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees, with best values across the south midlands and east.

Very mild, or even warm locally, on Wednesday with highest temperatures ranging 16 to 21 degrees. Most areas will hold dry with sunny spells, though some showers may present across the southwest of Munster and the west of Connacht around evening time. Southeast winds will be moderate, occasionally fresh in strength.

Met Eireann is currently forecasting that some coastal areas will experience some early morning rainfall on Thursday, while inland should begin on a dry note. However the day will deteriorate as a band of heavy rain gradually pushes in from the Atlantic, with some heavy burst across the western half of the country. Southeast winds will pick up in strength too. Mild, especially in any sunny spells, with highs of 14 to 18 degrees Celsius.

Current indications suggest the end of the week will be extremely unsettled with high volumes of rain possible, as well as strong winds.

