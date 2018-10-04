Midlands weather forecaster warns of return of stormy conditions next week

A Midlands Weather Forecaster has warned that stormy conditions look set to return next week.

Cathal Nolan from the Midlands Weather Channel is expecting the third officially named storm of the season to arrive during the middle of next week.

He stated, "during the course of next week there appears to be the threat of stormy conditions developing across the country, with western and northwestern areas particularly at risk. The first of the storms likely to impact the country occurs through next Wednesday, when a developing area of low pressure to our southwest sweeps northwestwards along the Atlantic coastline, bringing with it a risk of some very windy conditions and heavy rain. If the storm develops as expected then it's likely to become the third named storm of the season, storm Callum.

Also during the second half of next week, the remnants of ex-hurricane Leslie are likely to push close to the west coast, however at present it doesn't look as though any major impacts will be felt overland. Instead we can expect above normal temperatures with a chance of some spells of rain at times. However given the rather distant nature of the event some changes in this forecast may occur."

