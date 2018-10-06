Longford judge gives handbag thief a chance to seek accommodation in Cuan Mhuire

A man who appeared before Longford District Court last week charged under the Theft & Fraud Offences Act had his case adjourned to allow the judge time to monitor his behaviour.

Charles Reilly (26) 37 Farnagh, Longford appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes charged with stealing a handbag containing €140 from a lady at St Mel’s Cathedral, Longford on March 2, 2018.

He was also further charged with stealing an extension cable from Lidl, Longford valued at €25 on September 5, 2018; stealing a pair of trousers valued at €70 from Durkin’s, Ballymahon Street, Longford; stealing €80 in cash at Dublin Street, Longford on June 8, 2018; stealing two bottles of aftershave valued at €87 from Shaws Department Store, Mullingar; stealing a three piece suit from DV8 Ballymahon Street, Longford and stealing children’s clothes to the value of €53.50 at Dealz, Market Square, Longford on July 30, 2018.

Outlining the evidence to the court, Sergeant Paddy McGirl said that there were a number of offences before the court including the theft of a purse at St Mel’s Cathedral, the theft of clothing from Dealz; a three piece suit that was taken from DV8 on Ballymahon Street; the theft of an extension cable from Lidl valued at €25; a pair of trousers taken from Durkin’s and the theft of two bottles of Armani Aftershave.

“On June 8, 2018 at 4:45pm a car was parked up when the owner came out and observed the defendant reaching into the car and taking €80 from the console,” he added.

“The car wasn’t locked on the occasion.”

The court was then told that the defendant had 56 previous convictions, 30 of which were theft offences.

In mitigation, the defendant’s solicitor John Quinn said that his client wanted to go into rehab to deal with his addiction issues.

“Charles does have serious addiction problems,” he continued, before pointing out that his client was in fact addicted to heroin.

“All of these petty thefts are indicative of his problems.”

The defendant meanwhile told Judge Hughes that he was in the process of securing a bed at Cuan Mhuire.

During his deliberations on the matter, Judge Hughes said he would give the defendant two to three weeks to obtain his place in Cuan Mhuire.

“If you come to the attention of the Gardaí in the meantime, you will be in trouble,” the Judge warned Mr Reilly.

Judge Hughes subsequently ordered a probation report on the defendant and adjourned the matter to December 18 next.