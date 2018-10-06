Longford judge fines cyclist for cycling into traffic while drunk

A man who appeared at this week’s sitting of Longford District Court charged under the Road Traffic Act was convicted and fined €250 following a hearing into the matter.

Stefan Kasteikan (58), 2 Garvey’s Close, Longford appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes charged with cycling a pedal bicycle while under the influence of alcohol at Ballinalee Road, Longford on December 23, 2017.

Outlining the evidence to the court, Sergeant Paddy McGirl said that on the date in question gardaí attended the scene of a road traffic accident on the Ballinalee Road close to St Mel’s Cathedral.

“The defendant was on a pedal bicycle and he cycled out in front of traffic,” added the Sergeant.

“He was highly intoxicated on the occasion.”

Meanwhile in mitigation, the defendant’s solicitor John Quinn said it was his understanding that no damage had been caused to the car involved in the accident.

He also pointed out to the court that the defendant had been living in Ireland for some time.

The court was also told that the defendant suffered from a disability.

“My client is Polish, has a disability and unfortunately is fond of the drink,” added Mr Quinn.

Following his deliberations on the case Judge Hughes said that as far as the court was concerned, it was a serious matter to cycle around on a bicycle drunk.

The Judge subsequently convicted Mr Kasteikan and fined him accordingly.