Longford Historical Society enjoys cultural day trip

County Longford Historical Society had a very enjoyable outing on Saturday, September 22 last.

“This was our final tour event for 2018 and we took in Enniskillen and the historic town of Dungannon,” said Hugh Farrell talking to the Leader this week.

He also pointed out that the weather was very kind to the group on the day with very warm sunshine for long periods.

“We arrived in Enniskillen at 11am and had an excellent lunch at the Westville Hotel.

“We then proceeded to Dungannon which at one time was home to one of the most powerful dynasties in Ireland, the clan O'Neill.”

Meanwhile, the Hill of O'Neill and Rathfurly House Arts and Visitor Centre now stands as a proud monument to this famous Irish clan and from the glass tower at the top of the site, the Longford group saw landmarks in seven of the Ulster Counties, many of which were identifiable to the naked eye.

“Stairs and an elevator make the site accessible to all ages, with toilet facilities on each level,” Mr Farrell continued.

“Each member was presented with a gift pack at the conclusion of the guided tour and when we returned to Enniskillen the time was spent looking at historical landmarks, shopping and relaxing.”

Then at 6.30pm, the Westville Hotel was the venue for the group's evening meal. There was doubt but the service and food were of the highest quality and it was enjoyed by all those on tour.

“Many of those on the coach expressed their hope of visiting Dungannon and the Hill of O’Neill again in the near future,” added Mr Farrell.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank all those that avail of our tours each year. We look forward to more trips in the months ahead.”