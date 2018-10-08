'I have been foolish', says dealer who sold drugs to undercover Garda in Longford

A man who appeared before last week’s sitting of Longford District Court charged under the Misuse of Drugs Act had his case adjourned to allow the judge time to consider matters.

Patrick Kelly (19) 7 Glebe View, Longford appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes charged with being in possession of heroin and intent to sell or supply at St Mel’s Road, Longford on October 26, 2017.

He was also further charged with being in possession of a Class A drug and intent to sell or supply at Dublin Street, Longford on February 3, 2018.

Outlining the evidence to the court, Sergeant Paddy McGirl, said gardaí discovered the defendant to be in possession of €160 worth of heroin in total.

He said the discoveries had been made under Operation Bolero and carried out in conjunction with the Crime Bureau and Longford Drugs Unit.

“This involved two incidents where undercover gardaí made purchases of drugs,” he continued.

“Undercover gardaí made contact with a suspected drug dealer on October 26, 2017.

“The contact was by phone and they asked to buy drugs.

“They were told to meet an individual on St Mel’s Road, Longford.”

The court heard the undercover gardaí made their way to the area, met with the defendant and purchased €80 worth of heroin from him.

“The individual was subsequently identified by gardaí,” added the Sergeant.

Meanwhile, the court heard that on February 3 last, another controlled purchase took place this time on Dublin Street.

“Gardaí met an individual outside Roy’s Bar on Dublin Street,” Sergeant McGirl continued.

“He arrived and again undercover gardaí purchased €80 worth of heroin.

In mitigation, the defendant’s solicitor Fiona Baxter said her client was just 18-years-old when the offences before the court took place.

“His mother is here and she certainly does not condone this behaviour,” Ms Baxter continued.

“He is a minor player in all of this and I don’t think he has come to garda attention over the last six months.”

Ms Baxter went on to say that her client was endeavouring to get his life back on track.

“He is trying to clean up his act; he was on a programme and was hoping to get employment but because of these charges he lost his place on that course,” she added.

Judge Hughes then asked the defendant why he became involved in the distribution of Class A drugs in the first instance.

“I have been foolish - it was stupid mistake,” Mr Kelly said.

When Judge Hughes asked the defendant if he was aware of the damage heroin and cocaine did to some people, Mr Kelly answered, “I am, yes.”

Following his deliberations on the matter, Judge Hughes said he would adjourn proceedings to allow him time to consider sentence.

Mr Kelly was subsequently ordered to appear back before Longford District Court on October 13 next.