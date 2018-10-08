Longford defendant who 'took a chance' on the road with no insurance receives suspended prison sentence

A man who appeared before last week’s sitting of Longford District Court charged under the Road Traffic Act was disqualified from driving for five years following a hearing into the matter.

Marcin Rosanda, 6 Oaklands Dale, Longford appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes charged with driving with no insurance and no road tax at Gurteen, Ballymahon, Co Longford on August 21, 2017.

Outlining the evidence to the court, Sergeant Paddy McGirl said that following the incident on the date in question, it was discovered the defendant had been driving while disqualified.

Judge Hughes, meanwhile, told the defendant’s solicitor Frank Gearty, “this is a serious case, Mr Gearty”.

The solicitor then told the court that the only thing in his client’s favour was the fact there was no suspended sentence hanging over him.

“It is very serious,” he added.

“The offence was committed a few months after the driving disqualification was imposed.”

During his summing up in the case, Judge Hughes said it was clear to him that the defendant had been disqualified from driving for four years from June 2017.

Mr Gearty, meanwhile, said in mitigation that his client knew he should not have done what he did.

“He took a chance and he should never have done that,” the local solicitor said.

Judge Hughes then addressed the defendant directly.

“If you are caught driving again in my district, you will go to prison,” he warned.

The Judge subsequently imposed a five-month prison sentence, suspended for three years and disqualified him from driving for five years.