Seized €240,000 drugs haul destined for Roscommon and Dublin

Illegal drugs with an estimated value of €240,000 have been seized at Portlaoise Mail Centre following routine profiling.

Revenue officers at Portlaoise Mail Centre seized over 12kg of Mitragynine powder, a controlled drug under the Misuse of Drugs Acts.

Also read: Concerns expressed over 120 bags of rubbish being dumped in Longford town each week

The illegal drugs were discovered in several separate parcels originating in Indonesia and were destined for addresses in Roscommon and Dublin.

Separately, Revenue officers at Portlaoise Mail Centre also seized 350gms of herbal cannabis worth €7,000 and Khat worth €2,000.

Also read: Irish Water assures 29,400 'at risk' Longford customers that their drinking water is safe

The cannabis, which originated in the USA, was bound for an address in Dublin and was concealed in a tin of biscuits. The Khat, which originated in Kenya, was bound for an address in Dublin and was labelled as ‘clothing’

Investigations are on-going.

These seizures are part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting drug importations.

Also read: Sinn Féin presidential candidate Liadh Ní Riada rallies Longford troops

Since the start of 2018, there have been 119 illegal drug detections at Portlaoise Mail Centre.

If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding drug smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.

Also read: Former Longford school principal escapes prison sentence after pleading guilty to defrauding the State