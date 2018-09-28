Longford Tidy Towns marks realeased
The results are in
Here are the official Tidy Towns marks for the Longford area
Category A
*Abbeyshrule 337
*Newtowncashel 325
*Ardagh 308
*Legan 292
*Derrahaun 279
*Abbeylara 275
*Mullinalaghta 262
*Killashee 250
*Lisryan 248
*Tagshinny 248
*Carrickboy 240
*Colehill 222
Category B
*Drumlish 311
*Clondra 309
*Newtownforbes 300
*Cullyfad 297
*Kenagh 284
*Ballinamuck 274
*Ballycloughan 242
*Moydow 227
Category C
*Lanesborough 288
*Edgeworthstown 282
*Ballymahon 258
*Granard 247
Category F
*Longford 315
