Longford Tidy Towns marks realeased

Longford Leader Reporter

Reporter:

Longford Leader Reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

The results are in

Here are the official Tidy Towns marks for the Longford area

Category A

*Abbeyshrule 337

*Newtowncashel 325

*Ardagh 308

*Legan 292

*Derrahaun 279

*Abbeylara 275

*Mullinalaghta 262

*Killashee 250

*Lisryan 248

*Tagshinny 248

*Carrickboy 240

*Colehill 222

Category B

*Drumlish 311

*Clondra 309

*Newtownforbes 300

*Cullyfad 297

*Kenagh 284

*Ballinamuck 274

*Ballycloughan 242

*Moydow 227

Category C

*Lanesborough 288

*Edgeworthstown 282

*Ballymahon 258

*Granard 247

Category F

*Longford 315

